Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for ConocoPhillips Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

COP stock opened at $111.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,907,542,000 after acquiring an additional 826,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 270,859 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

