Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for HLS Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Stifel Canada (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for HLS Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday.

HLS Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HLS stock opened at C$3.19 on Thursday. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$3.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.92. The firm has a market cap of C$101.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.