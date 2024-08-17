Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for LanzaTech Global, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:LNZA)

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for LanzaTech Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LanzaTech Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 152.29%. The business had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LNZA opened at $1.31 on Thursday. LanzaTech Global has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $259.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

