Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Cut by Capital One Financial

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Erasca in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Erasca’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Erasca’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

ERAS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Erasca from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of ERAS opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Erasca has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $485.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12).

Insider Buying and Selling at Erasca

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $181,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,920.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,270,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Erasca by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 545,765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter valued at about $8,667,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter valued at about $5,899,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

