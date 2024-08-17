Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Reduced by Analyst

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Neurogene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($4.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.50) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Neurogene Stock Performance

Neurogene stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. Neurogene has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGNE. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurogene by 906.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 457,062 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurogene by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 56,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Neurogene

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

