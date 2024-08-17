Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Increased by Analyst

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will earn $130.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $129.19. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $499.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $131.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $498.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $121.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $130.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $141.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $141.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $535.32 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $133.23 EPS.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,668.93 on Thursday. NVR has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,703.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8,041.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,770.47. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Creative Planning lifted its stake in NVR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 24.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 26.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.