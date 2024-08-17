Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Increased by Analyst

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will earn $130.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $129.19. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $499.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $131.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $498.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $121.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $130.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $141.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $141.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $535.32 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $133.23 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
NVR Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,668.93 on Thursday. NVR has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,703.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8,041.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,770.47. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Creative Planning lifted its stake in NVR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 24.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 26.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NVR
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.