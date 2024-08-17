Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.67. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

HD opened at $362.06 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

