Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ryvyl Inc. Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ryvyl in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryvyl’s current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ryvyl’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share.
Ryvyl Stock Down 21.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryvyl
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryvyl by 752.7% in the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 106,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ryvyl during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryvyl Company Profile
Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ryvyl
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.