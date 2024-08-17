Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ryvyl Inc. Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ryvyl in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryvyl’s current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ryvyl’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share.

Ryvyl Stock Down 21.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryvyl

Shares of RVYL opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ryvyl has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 4.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryvyl by 752.7% in the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 106,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ryvyl during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryvyl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.