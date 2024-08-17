Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $51.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 189,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $46.68 on Monday. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

