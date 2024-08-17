Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Quad/Graphics has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quad/Graphics to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:QUAD opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.63. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QUAD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.50 to $7.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUAD

About Quad/Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.