QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.63.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $172.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.12. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.