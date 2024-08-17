Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 71.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after buying an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,218,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

NYSE PWR traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $265.89. The company had a trading volume of 544,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,797,270 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

