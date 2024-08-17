QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CFO Elias Nader Sells 1,878 Shares

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CFO Elias Nader sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $15,117.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,864.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. QuickLogic Co. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 million, a PE ratio of 146.17 and a beta of 1.63.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. QuickLogic had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on QuickLogic from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in QuickLogic by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

