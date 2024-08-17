QuidelOrtho’s (QDEL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.94. 769,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $84.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 907.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

