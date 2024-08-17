Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,907,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RDN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $339,785.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $253,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,173 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.0 %

RDN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. 696,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

See Also

