Raelipskie Partnership Acquires 900 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Raelipskie Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.04. 11,548,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,071,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

