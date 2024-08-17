Raelipskie Partnership Purchases 600 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Raelipskie Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 2,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,419,000 after buying an additional 2,181,169 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,033,000 after acquiring an additional 774,502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,150,000 after acquiring an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,338,000 after purchasing an additional 277,537 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 589,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,635. The company has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $100.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group’s stock is going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

