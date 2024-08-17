Raymond James Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$59.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cormark increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$54.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$56.77.

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$49.74 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$40.52 and a 1-year high of C$54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.33.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

