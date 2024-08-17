Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,629 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,572,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

