Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Recon Technology in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Recon Technology

Recon Technology Price Performance

About Recon Technology

NASDAQ:RCON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. 31,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,550. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. Recon Technology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.02.

(Get Free Report)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.