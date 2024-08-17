Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Recon Technology in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
