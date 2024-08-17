Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Red River Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:RRBI traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $357.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.63. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 21.56%. Equities analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Red River Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Crowell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $45,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael D. Crowell acquired 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $29,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,580 shares of company stock worth $122,863. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

