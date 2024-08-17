Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of MARK opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK ) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,745 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned 0.47% of Remark worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

