Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Shares of MARK opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
