Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading 2.8% Higher

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 137,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,611,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Renalytix in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.77.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 1,008.88% and a negative net margin of 1,687.80%. Analysts forecast that Renalytix Plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renalytix stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.72% of Renalytix at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

