Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Repay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPAY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Repay Trading Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Repay by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Repay has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.