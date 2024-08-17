Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $691.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $19.01.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 163,809 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 328,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

