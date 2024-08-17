Reviewing Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and Avadel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Minds Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $24.57, suggesting a potential upside of 54.15%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bright Minds Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Bright Minds Biosciences has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bright Minds Biosciences and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Minds Biosciences N/A -80.64% -73.04% Avadel Pharmaceuticals -284.42% -139.72% -79.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Minds Biosciences and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Minds Biosciences N/A N/A -$5.47 million ($1.01) -1.06 Avadel Pharmaceuticals $95.15 million 16.10 -$160.28 million ($1.86) -8.57

Bright Minds Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avadel Pharmaceuticals. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Minds Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bright Minds Biosciences beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder. The company also developing BMB-202 for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and PTSD; and BMB-201 for the treatment of anxiety. It has collaboration with National Institutes of Health for the treatment of epilepsy; University of Texas Medical Branch to treat impulse control disorders, such as binge eating; and Medical College of Wisconsin. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

