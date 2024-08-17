Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $134.90

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $134.90 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010824 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,442.08 or 0.99947227 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012274 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00130828 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $59.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.