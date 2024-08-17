Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RSKD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.03.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,387. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $830.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.40. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

