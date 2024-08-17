Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. Robert Half has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

