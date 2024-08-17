Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given New $61.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROOT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.78.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $730.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Root has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $86.57.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $1.22. Root had a negative return on equity of 50.80% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 286.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Root will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $75,767.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,287.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Root by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 717,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 423,120 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,547,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,154,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

