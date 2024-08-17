Rosenblatt Securities Cuts The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target to $28.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Motco raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

