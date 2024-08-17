Rosenblatt Securities Raises TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target to $5.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $4.20 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WULF has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital raised TeraWulf to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,443,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,870 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,948,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

