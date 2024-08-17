Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Update

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.89.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,293. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $347,585,000 after acquiring an additional 975,190 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,600,000 after acquiring an additional 601,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

