Roth Capital Weighs in on BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BioRestorative Therapies’ FY2028 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Down 3.6 %

BRTX opened at $1.59 on Thursday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 63.47.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 7,303.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

