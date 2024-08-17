Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 825 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,031,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,695,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Veeva Systems by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 368,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,901,000 after acquiring an additional 131,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

VEEV traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.50. 641,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,743. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.