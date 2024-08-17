Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $377,631,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,216,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,395,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,141,000 after buying an additional 153,077 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,213,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.43.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,076. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $139.41 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

