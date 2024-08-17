Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 720 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $560.13. 912,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $564.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

