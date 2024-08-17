Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,163 shares of company stock worth $598,737. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.85. 4,192,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,539. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average of $88.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

