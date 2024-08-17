Rovin Capital UT ADV Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $509.45. 3,449,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $461.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $501.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

