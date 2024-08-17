Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 81 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,987,000 after acquiring an additional 64,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,259,000 after buying an additional 54,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

NYSE TYL traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $584.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.11. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $593.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 132.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,840.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,173,368 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

