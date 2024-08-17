Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes $404,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 727 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $553.46. 1,541,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $245.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $537.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.66. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.