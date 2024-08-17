Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,326 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.24. 2,683,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,979. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.73 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

