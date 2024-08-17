Royal Fund Management LLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in GSK by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,986. The company has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

