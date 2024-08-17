Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,913 NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

In related news, EVP Eric Schoch purchased 21,692 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,425.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,369.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric Schoch acquired 21,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,425.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,369.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,734.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCR Voyix stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,466. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. NCR Voyix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.64.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

