Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Announces Earnings Results

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Royalty Management Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of RMCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,274. Royalty Management has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Royalty Management Company Profile

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

