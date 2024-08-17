Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO R David Spreng Acquires 5,000 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,140.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.05%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised Runway Growth Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.75 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

