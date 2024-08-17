RXO (NYSE:RXO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -322.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38. RXO has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in RXO in the 1st quarter worth $76,982,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in RXO by 19.8% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 15,588,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,330 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in RXO by 1,459.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,628,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,650 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after buying an additional 1,174,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $24,250,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

