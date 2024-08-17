Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $76.00 at UBS Group

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RYAN. Wolfe Research cut Ryan Specialty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $69.03.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,397.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

