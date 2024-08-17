Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 198,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $11,173,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,647,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 77.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.76. 36,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,394. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $72.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.99%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.