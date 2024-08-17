Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 million. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%.
Sachem Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.72. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58.
Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sachem Capital
About Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sachem Capital
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.