Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 million. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.72. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sachem Capital

About Sachem Capital

(Get Free Report)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.